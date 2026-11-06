Google Docs Computer Class at Newport Public Library

Newport Public Library is pleased to continue monthly computer classes taught by instructors from Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) Career Center. The workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 17 provides instruction on Google Docs:

Explore the potential of the free word processing software - Google Docs. This class (which requires students to have a Google Account) introduces students to the formatting of Google Docs and allows students to explore the system of dropdown menus to format, create, and insert objects into a document. Unique to this class, which is in a Cloud based software environment, instruction demonstrates the downloading, uploading, and sharing of Doc files.

Class Objectives:

Access, log in, and create a blank document in Google DocsIdentify the components within Google Docs (Ribbon and Tabs)Practice Google Doc functions using premade text.Insert various objects into a document (Images, Tables, Special Characters, etc.)Understand how to upload, download, and share documents.

The Google Docs class takes place on Tuesday, November 17 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.PM at Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street in Newport. For more information about this and other upcoming events, please visit newportlibrary.org or contact the library at 541-265-2153.The class is free and open to the public with no registration required.

The mission of Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) is to provide vocational opportunities to people with disabilities as well as others with barriers to employment. To support this mission, GICW’s Career Center program provides free workshops to community partners in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

For more information about the workshops provided by GICW, contact Career Center Program Manager Megan Bover at mbover@gicw.org or 971-242-9877.