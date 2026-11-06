Seafood Trail launched celebrating local fisheries, Oregon-landed seafood

The Oregon Coast Seafood Trail, a new initiative inviting travelers to experience local seafood closer to its source, has been launched by the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) in partnership with the Oregon Ocean Cluster.

Featuring more than 20 local businesses, the trail helps visitors discover fisher-family-run eateries, seafood markets, dockside retailers and food carts that prioritize Oregon-landed and Oregon-grown seafood. Along the way, it introduces travelers to the fishing families and working waterfronts that sustain Oregon’s blue economy, according to a release from the OCVA.

The trail addresses a disconnect between Oregon’s seafood harvest and what reaches local plates. A 2022 study commissioned by OCVA found that about 90% of the seafood supplied to the Oregon Coast businesses and institutions studied was classified as non-local catch. The trail helps travelers and residents find businesses committed to local sourcing and learn where their seafood comes from.

The trail features businesses offering Oregon-landed and Oregon-grown seafood, including Dungeness crab, pink shrimp, albacore tuna, salmon, oysters, clams, halibut, and groundfish. Visitors can also explore seasonal seafood opportunities, seafood markets, and dockside experiences through an interactive online map and trip-planning resources.

In Lincoln City, Squatchsami Outpost focuses on Oregon-landed fish and the local fishing families who bring it to shore. Its menu includes lingcod and halibut fish and chips, along with other seasonal seafood offerings that help visitors connect the meal on their plate to Oregon’s working waterfronts.

“Oregon’s seafood industry is deeply tied to the identity and economy of the coast,” Oregon Coast Visitors Association Executive Director Marcus Hinz said. “The Seafood Trail gives visitors an opportunity to experience the stories, people, and places behind Oregon seafood, which also gives folks a practical way to support coastal livelihoods.”

Hinz said this local approach also reflects a priority in the America First Seafood Strategy, a coordinated federal plan released October 23, 2026, that calls for connecting U.S. seafood producers with buyers through restaurant promotion, direct sales and regional marketing partnerships.

In her opening keynote at the October 29 Oregon Coast Economic Summit in Seaside, Kate Sinner, executive director of Travel Oregon, highlighted how the Seafood Trail helps visitors find fresh local seafood to eat on the Coast or buy to prepare at their rental or back home. She connected those purchases to a broader goal: bringing visitors to the Coast in quieter seasons and putting more of their spending into small local businesses.

"More than a dining guide, the Oregon Coast Seafood Trail encourages travelers to deepen their relationship with Oregon’s coastal culture through authentic dock-to-plate experiences and a better understanding of the region’s working waterfront heritage," the OCVA release states.

Explore the Oregon Coast Seafood Trail and plan your next seafood stop:

https://visittheoregoncoast.com/dine/keep-local-seafood-local/seafood-trail

About the Oregon Coast Visitors Association

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association is the regional destination management organization for the Oregon Coast, supporting coastal communities through tourism development, stewardship and destination marketing.