Sports: Postseason awaits Eddyville, Waldport, and Toledo

It's win-or-go-home time for high school football teams across Oregon, and in Lincoln County, the Toledo Boomers, Eddyville Eagles, and Waldport Irish are about to embark on playoff journeys.

Each program boasts a winning league record this season, but the playoffs will turn the intensity up a notch. Let's take a look at how these teams got here and what the first round will bring.

Eddyville

The Eagles are no strangers to the postseason, having qualified in each of the past four years, and 2026 is their fifth straight trip to the bracket. Their lone Special District 2 loss came against Triangle Lake on Oct. 9, and Eddyville finished second in the league behind the Lakers for the second straight year.

Eddyville earned three league wins against Country Christian, Falls City, and Siltez Valley to help secure their spot, none more important than their Oct. 2 win over Falls City. The Eagles clawed to a 43-42 win, a victory that proved decisive in the final standings, as Falls City ended the season at 2-2 in third place in Special District 2.

To prepare for the postseason, the Eagles played a non-league game against Jordan Valley on a neutral field Oct. 29. Eddyville lost 20-47, but it was a good experience against one of the state's top teams. Jordan Valley finished the regular season ranked #3 in OSAA's 1A rankings, and Eddyville finished at #13.

On Nov. 6, Eddyville will face #7 Days Creek on the road in the first round. Days Creek has been strong this year, finishing 6-3 overall, but Eddyville will hope to upset them for a chance to play #2 Griswold in the state quarterfinals.

Waldport

This season was one for the books for the Irish! Waldport earned its first-ever league title thanks to a perfect 5-0 record in Special District 2. The Irish started league play with a 44-6 win against Toledo and never looked back.

The Irish were a cut above the rest of the teams in Special District 2, largely because of their explosive offense and stingy defense. Waldport scored 44 points or more in each league game and allowed the fewest points in the league.

The season's biggest result came against Lowell on Oct. 23. Both teams were undefeated heading into the matchup, but the Irish left standing, posting an impressive 50-12 victory in a game that helped decide the league championship. Lowell would go on to finish second with a 4-1 Special District 2 record.

With the league title in hand, Waldport heads into their first postseason since 2024 as the #6 team in OSAA's 2A rankings. If they beat Grant Union in the first round, it will be their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2021. Grant Union won't be a pushover, though. The Prospectors have a 7-2 record and were 3-1 in Special District 6.

Luckily, as the higher seed, Waldport will be the hosts, and they'll be hoping a raucous home crowd will help swing the game in their favor. The Irish will welcome the Prospectors to Waldport on Nov. 7, with a chance at the state quarterfinals on the line.

Toledo

The Boomers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2023!

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance after a 1-2 start to league play, the Boomers dug deep and won back-to-back games to close out the regular season. Toledo finished third in Special District 2 behind Lowell and Waldport, but punched their ticket to the state tournament with an At-Large bid, thanks to their #9 OSAA ranking.

After a tough loss to Lowell on Oct. 16, Toledo got things back on track with a 52-46 win against Oakridge the following week. It was a knockdown, drag-out game between the two teams, but the Boomers outlasted the Warriors to keep their playoff dreams alive. On Oct. 30, Toledo left little doubt about whether they deserved their spot in the bracket.

The Boomers beat Monroe/Alsea 40-18 in front of their home crowd. The game was even more special because it was Senior Night for the program. At the final whistle, the Boomers weren't just celebrating a win; they were celebrating the hard work of the team's most tenured players.

In the first round, Toledo will travel to play against Myrtle Point on Nov. 6. It won't be the first time the two teams have faced off this season. In a non-league matchup on Sept. 18, the Boomers beat the Bobcats 42-26. While that result should offer some confidence heading into the matchup, Toledo will need to bring its A-game if they want to break through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

See game results at osaa.org and follow Lincoln County high school sports features online at the Lincoln County Leader website and in the Wednesday print editions of The Leader.