New Details: Pacific Seafood operations resume, fire investigation continues

State investigators may use a canine and drones to help track down the cause of the Oct. 15 Pacific Seafood plant fire in Newport.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office Public Affairs Director Kassie Keller, it may be some time before the specific cause of the plant fire is determined.

“This fire is under investigation, and the report can take approximately 30 days to complete depending on the complexity,” she said.

Keller said that typically the fire investigators follow these main steps:

Uses a systematic approach and process to examine the circumstances of the fire. A scientific analysis is conducted, commonly referred to as the scientific method:

Identify the problemDefine the problemCollect dataAnalyze the dataDevelop a hypothesisTest the hypothesisSelect final hypothesis

During the fire investigation, the investigator or the team will conduct interviews (homeowner, firefighters, business owners, law enforcement, and bystanders), take pictures of the scene, and use special equipment such as a canine, drones, hydrocarbon detectors, etc.), according to Keller.

"The investigator or team will take photos and/or video to help in the process," she said. "OSFM investigators also use the Matterport Lidar scan survey tool carried by our deputy state fire marshals to help in the process."

The estimate of damage is pending but the cold storage facility damaged by the fire is valued at $2.6 million according to Lincoln County property records checked by the Lincoln Chronicle.

Employees were back at the plant as it resumed operations midweek following the fire.

Ashton Meier, Pacific Seafood VP Resource Sales and Processing Aston Meier released a statement following the fire that stated in part:

“Our focus going forward will be on supporting our team members, our neighbors, and the people of Newport. In the days ahead, we will continue to work with public safety officials to make sure they have the access and information necessary to determine the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, and any ongoing hazards or effects. We appreciate everyone that has jumped into action, provided support, or reached out to us today,” Meier said.

Newport city officials are also monitoring the investigation.

“We are pleased to see operations have already resumed at Pacific Seafood and we're thankful that their employees are safe,” City of Newport Communications Director john Fuller said.

During a Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15 news briefing, Mayor Jan Kaplan had said the plant is a significant economic asset to the city. But when asked by the Lincoln County Leader what is the plant's specific economic contribution to Newport, Fuller said the city did not have such specific information.

Fuller did say that the plant fire demonstrates the city's ability to deal with such an emergency.

“The fire demonstrated the importance of preparedness for city officials and our community, interagency coordination and timely public communication during a major emergency,” he said.

During the incident, a one-mile radius around the fire scene was evacuated forcing businesses to close and residents to move to an evacuation shelter.

“The fire presented significant challenges, including the potential for an ammonia release, the evacuation residents and businesses as a precaution, and the temporary closure of a substantial portion of the Bayfront business district.” Fuller said.

The evacuation orders were reduced and eventually cancelled that same day.

“Moving forward, the city can use this experience to continue to evaluate its emergency notification procedures, evacuation and shelter plans, coordination with regional agencies, and communication with businesses affected by emergency closures,” Fuller said.

The Newport plant is a year-round multi-species processing facility along the Yaquina Bay. Pacific Season also operates a plant at Warrenton. which handles large-scale operations for Dungeness crab, bottom fish, and cold-water shrimp. Pacific Seafood’s Charleston and Coos Bay operations serves the South Coast fishing fleets. The Brookings Pacific Seafood facility is near the California border and processes Dungeness crab and groundfish.