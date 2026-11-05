Letter: Responds to Paul Haeder letter

In a recent letter to the editor by Paul Haeder, he stated that a "writer delegitimized his retort [to my piece] by misspelling my last name." I found this immensely ironic since Haeder's first sentence was "I appreciate Jeremy Rourke's consistent publishing of my 1,000 word commentaries." The Editor's name at the top of the page is spelled Ruark.

In the piece they are discussing, Haeder decries what he characterizes as "the 'Zionization' of our media, our congress-people, our own digital world." He complains that Larry and David Ellison (who are both Jewish) "already control CNN and CBS," and that Larry Ellison "wants all 8.5 billion humans' data under his wing."

Nazi Germany enacted the Editor's Law in 1933 which banned Jews from working in the press. Prior to that, the 1925 book Mein Kampf asserted that "the Jew" used the press to control the public and create "The Big Lie." Those were written by men named Goebbels and Hitler. And i'm pretty sure I spelled those names correctly.

Thank you,

Andrew Dembosky

Depoe Bay