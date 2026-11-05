Seven Capes Bird Alliance and Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport invite you to attend a simultaneous live and online presentation by James H. McCommons, who will speak about his newest book, The Feather Wars: And the Great Crusade to Save America’s Birds (St. Martin’s Press 2026).

Part of Oregon State University Hatfield’s Lunch and Learn Series, this presentation will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the Guin Library’s seminar room and online via pre-registration.

The Feather Wars tells the dramatic story of early conservationists who fought back when America’s birds were being slaughtered for fashion, food, and trade. McCommons’ talk will address the establishment of Oregon’s Three Arch Rocks and Malheur National Wildlife Refuges as well as the pioneering wildlife photography of William Finley and Herman Bohlman. Although the book's action takes place more than a century ago, its lessons are as contemporary as ever, affirming the value of community action as a force for good in the conservation of nature.

James McCommons is a professor emeritus at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, where he taught journalism and nature writing. He has written for Audubon magazine, The Oregonian, and Los Angeles Times, and is the author of two previous books: Waiting on a Train: The Embattled Future of Passenger Rail (2009)and Camera Hunter: George Shiras III and the Birth of Wildlife Photography (2019).

Guin Library at the Hatfield Marine Science Center is located at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive in Newport, Oregon.

The live and online presentations are free, but pre-registration is requested for the gathering and required for the Zoom link. Register now at sevencapes.org/calendar/featherwars.