    Oregon State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lincoln County

    By Oregon State Police i,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3MCN_0wEPJQnX00

    On Saturday, October 19th,2024, at approximately 12:22 p.m., the Lincoln City Police Department responded to report of a domestic disturbance between a male and female at the Motel 6, located at 3517 NW Highway 101, in Lincoln City, OR. Officers responded to the motel, identified the suspect, and discovered outstanding warrants for his arrest. The occupants of the room also appeared to be associated with a stolen vehicle located in the parking lot of the hotel.

    At approximately 13:04 p.m., Lincoln City Police officers contacted the male suspect in the hotel room and he was noncompliant. During the contact, the suspect had two firearms in his waistband which he reached for and was shot by officers.

    First aid was rendered at the scene and the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect's identification has not been released due to difficulties in making next of kin notification.

    Per the Lincoln County Deadly Force Response Plan under Senate Bill 111, the Lincoln County Major Crime Team was activated for the investigation and the Oregon State Police has taken the role of the lead investigating agency. The Oregon State Police is being assisted by the Newport Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln City Police Department, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lincoln County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    # # #

    About the Oregon State Police

    Oregon State Police (OSP) is a multi-disciplined organization that protects Oregon's people, wildlife, and natural resources. OSP enforces traffic laws on the state’s roadways, investigates and solves crime, conducts postmortem examinations and forensic analysis, and provides background checks, and law enforcement data. The agency regulates gaming and enforces fish, wildlife, and natural resource laws. OSP is comprised of more than 1,400 staff members – including troopers, investigators, and professional staff – who provide a full range of policing and public safety services to Oregon and other law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Beth Z
    14h ago
    stupid people everywhere i think officer would have been in the right
    View all comments
