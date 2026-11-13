Lincoln City’s casino scene is busy, and Chinook Winds is hiring across the kitchen and bar. If you like fast-paced shifts, steady hours, and lots of guest interaction, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Chinook Winds Casino Resort Location: Lincoln City, OR

Type: Full-time

Age: 16+ (18+ for hotel room service duties)

Help keep the dining rooms running smoothly by clearing tables, refilling drinks, and stocking supplies in a busy casino restaurant setting. Great fit if you like moving, staying organized, and working with a big team; food handler and gaming-related permits are required after hire.

Employer: Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Chinook Winds Casino Resort Location: Lincoln City, OR

Type: Full-time

Age: 18+

Line cook role in a high-volume restaurant supporting lounge, room service, and events. You’ll handle everything from prepping and cooking to plating and food safety; 1 year of line cook experience and a Food Handler card are required.

Employer: Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Chinook Winds Casino Resort Location: Lincoln City, OR

Type: Full-time

Age: 18+

Lead-level kitchen role where you run the line for your shift, help plan menus, and train staff. Best for experienced cooks with 3+ years in high-volume kitchens who are ready for more responsibility and some supervisory duties.

Employer: Chinook Winds Casino Resort

Chinook Winds Casino Resort Location: Lincoln City, OR

Type: Full-time

Age: 21+

High-energy bartending in multiple casino bars with lots of guest interaction and fast ticket times. You’ll mix cocktails to house recipes, handle cash and POS, and must have 2 years’ bartending experience plus an OLCC Alcohol Service Permit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.