📅 Free 2-hour bird watching walk at Cascade Head

📅 Free guided bird walk at Cascade Head

Bird lovers are invited to a free Bird Watching Explorience hosted by the Seven Capes Bird Alliance, with Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and Explore Lincoln City.

The outing starts at 9 a.m., lasts about 2 hours, and is free with no registration needed. Just meet in the Knight Park parking lot. A local expert will give a short overview, then lead a guided walk along the Salmon River in the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area, through riverbank, woodland, and marsh habitats.

You’ll look for grebes, gulls, cormorants, waterfowl, and raptors, and learn about protected estuary habitats and the wildlife that depend on them.

What to bring

Sturdy boots

Binoculars (free loaners and field guides are available)

(free loaners and field guides are available) Rain jacket – walk is rain or shine

– walk is Gloves and sunscreen

For safety, stay on trails, protect wildlife habitat, keep small children close, and do not bring dogs on this walk.