📅 Learn pioneer skills at Lincoln State Park

Bring the family to Lincoln State Park to learn some old-time pioneer skills with the park Naturalist.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:00–12:30 PM EST (note: the park is in the Central Time Zone) Where: Nature Center, Lincoln State Park, State Road 162, Lincoln City, IN 47552

You’ll get a quick, hands-on look at how pioneers lived and the skills they used day to day.

For questions, contact Michael at 812-827-2087 or [email protected].