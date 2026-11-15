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Lincoln City
📅 Learn pioneer skills at Lincoln State Park (30-minute program)
5 days ago
📅 Learn pioneer skills at Lincoln State Park
Bring the family to Lincoln State Park to learn some old-time pioneer skills with the park Naturalist.
When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 12:00–12:30 PM EST (note: the park is in the Central Time Zone) Where: Nature Center, Lincoln State Park, State Road 162, Lincoln City, IN 47552
You’ll get a quick, hands-on look at how pioneers lived and the skills they used day to day.
For questions, contact Michael at 812-827-2087 or [email protected].
More Info: Pioneer Skills, Lincoln State Park - State of Indi...
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