By GARRET JAROS/Lincoln Chronicle

WALDPORT – The bombshell from a marathon five-hour Waldport city council meeting Thursday came in the last five minutes when councilors announced they would release records requested by a Lincoln County grand jury subpoena, pay to defend city manager Dann Cutter against any actions from the subpoena, and to amend his contract and settlement agreement.

The three-part decision came after the meeting was reopened to the public – all of whom had long since gone home – following deliberations during an executive (closed) session lasting an hour and a half.

The motion to allow for the release of city records – including from council’s previous executive sessions – was passed unanimously as was the motion to “defend Cutter against the subpoena.” Mayor Heide Lambert then recused herself while the rest of the council voted unanimously to amend Cutter’s employment contract and settlement while “maybe adding more to it at his performance review.”

Cutter’s review is scheduled for the council’s monthly meeting Dec. 10. He did not indicate Thursday whether he will choose to have the review open or closed to the public.

While representatives of the media can attend most executive sessions, they are not typically allowed to report on what is discussed or the information provided. The topics for discussion are made public and Thursday included considering information or records that are exempt from disclosure, consult with its attorney on litigation or potential litigation; and, to review and evaluate performance of an officer.

The Lincoln Chronicle reached out to Cutter for comment Friday about the council’s three decisions following the executive session.

“Because it is a grand jury subpoena, the city has no comment at this time,” he said of the records release, and that paying for his defense is “standard practice to ensure limited city liability in any legal matter.” About his review and contract, he said due to the nature of the discussions “I have no comment at this time.”

That leaves open several questions including what prompted the subpoena request, why Cutter’s contract and settlement agreement was being amended and why Lambert had to recuse herself from that vote.

What is known is that a grand jury subpoena is a court-backed legal order issued during a criminal investigation to compel testimony or turn over physical or electronic evidence. A subpoena is typically issued by a prosecutor in the name of the grand jury, without needing approval from a judge. And, for a council member to recuse themself there must be an actual or potential conflict of interest.

In other business Thursday:

The council held the second and final public hearing on proposed amendments to development code that would see the R1 single family residential zone changed to “low density” and the R2-R4 zones changed to high density. No testimony was given for or against the code changes. City planner Jaime White told the Chronicle he had received no comments prior to the hearing opposing the changes. The first public hearing was held during the Planning Commission’s Oct. 26 meeting. Oral testimony is now closed but the public can submit written comments about the proposals until Nov. 26.

The council heard a first reading to add a new chapter to the municipal code that gives authority for investigatory subpoenas and administrative inspection warrants in code enforcement efforts. Only the city manager, city attorney, or a designated code enforcement officer may apply, and every subpoena and warrant must be signed by the municipal judge. Warrants require cause by affidavit, apply only inside city limits, and allow no forced entry or seizure. Recipients may object or move to quash, and no contempt may occur without a court order after a hearing. An emergency clause makes the ordinance effective immediately upon adoption on second reading at the December council meeting. Cutter gave examples of why subpoena power is needed for Waldport’s judicial court: A bank-owned property but the city cannot determine who the actual owner is; a vacation rental company which refuses to provide the city a list of its rentals; and, to determine if probate on a specific property has been opened in another state.