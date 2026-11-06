Samaritan’s affiliation with MultiCare is now in place — along with the promise of $700 million in help

By Lincoln Chronicle and Philomath News

Samaritan Health Services, the nonprofit health system that serves Lincoln, Benton and Linn counties, is now officially part of MultiCare Health System. The affiliation took effect Sunday, Nov. 1.

MultiCare, a not-for-profit system based in Tacoma, Wash. has committed to investing $700 million in Samaritan’s service area over the next 10 years. According to Samaritan, that money is earmarked for expanding access to care, recruiting and retaining clinicians, workforce development, and upgrades to facilities and technology across the three counties.

Samaritan will remain locally led under the new structure.

Marty Cahill, Samaritan’s president and chief executive officer, keeps that role and also becomes senior vice president and chief executive of MultiCare’s newly formed Oregon Coast to Cascades Region.

“The people who live here count on Samaritan, and we chose this partnership to strengthen our ability to serve them for generations to come,” Cahill said in a written statement. Cahill added that MultiCare’s expertise and resources will help Samaritan respond to changing health care needs and support its clinicians and employees.

Samaritan has 600 employees and operates hospitals in Newport, Lincoln City, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, along with primary, walk-in and specialty care clinics and health insurance plans. The system serves more than 280,000 people in the three counties.

MultiCare is one of the larger community-based health systems in the Pacific Northwest. It has 36,000 employees and operates more than 300 primary, urgent, pediatric, and specialty care locations across Washington and Idaho, as well as 13 hospitals in the Pacific Northwest.

Its Samaritan affiliation marks the nonprofit’s first foray into Oregon.

MultiCare chief executive officer Bill Robertson said the organization is proud to welcome Samaritan and to invest in health care in the region.

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors in the Willamette Valley and central Oregon coast by improving access, delivering exceptional care and helping people live healthier lives,” Robertson said.

Officials did not detail specific new services or facility projects. Instead, they said a regional strategic planning process led locally and shaped by community comments will determine longer-term priorities and how the investment is spent. Samaritan said improvements will be phased in over time.

MultiCare President Florence Chang said the main promise of the affiliation for patients and families is better access to care. She said the two organizations will work together to find where needs are greatest, and that success will be measured by the difference made for the people served.

Leaders from both organizations and community partners gathered Monday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital to mark the affiliation and unveil new signs with both logos. The ceremony is one of several employee and community events planned across Samaritan’s service area.

Partly because of the merger, 120 Samaritan primary care doctors, physician associates and nurse practitioners voted last month to form a bargaining unit to at its 24 clinics across the three counties and join a union to bargain over working conditions and patient care. It is the first time these Samaritan providers have voted to unionize.