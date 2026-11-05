31 Lincoln County nonprofits will share $220,000 in grants this month

Lincoln County is ready to award 31 nonprofit organizations $220,000 in grants following a selection committee’s recommendation that it emphasize helping food banks this year. Typically the county has awarded $180,000 a year in grants, but this year increased the award amount.

To qualify an organization must be a 501(c)3 nonprofit providing social services in the county that respond to a community need. Applications are reviewed by a volunteer review committee which makes recommendations to county commissioners.

Committee chair Keith Barnes told commissioners Wednesday that the committee received requests totaling $350,000 and decided to emphasize organizations helping the community with food. “The emphasis was food insecurity in the county,” he said.

That resulted in seven organizations receiving $66,500 in grants. When commissioners give formal approval Nov. 18, those organizations are:

Food Share of Lincoln County, $19,500;

Central Coast Food Web, $10,000;

Newport Food Pantry, $8,500;

Toledo Food Share Pantry, $8,500;

Lincoln City Food Pantry, $8,000;

Waldport Food Share, $8,000; and

Yachats Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, $4,000;

Others recommended to receive grants are:

Agape Respite Center, $6,000; Arcoiris $6,000; Brighter Horizons, $4,000; Children’s Advocacy Center of Lincoln County, $8,000; Community Services Consortium Head Start, $7,000; Family Promise, $15,000; Fishing Poles for Kids, $2,000; Friends of Waldport Public Library, $6,000; Ground Zero Outreach, $3,000; Habitat for Humanity, $10,000; The Homie House, $4,000; Legal Aid Services, $10,000; Lincoln County Community Organizations Active in Disasters, $5,000; Lincoln County Dispute Resolution, $5,000; Neighbors for Kids; $8,000; Newport Fishermen’s Wives, $3,000; Newport Public Library Foundation, $6,000; North End Senior Solutions, $6,000; Northwest Coastal Housing, $7,000; Senior Corps of Lincoln County, $6,000; and Senior Services Foundation, $8,000.