County opens winter shelter in Newport, but not Lincoln City facility

Lincoln County has opened its winter shelter and resource center in Newport but its shelter in Lincoln City won’t be used this season.

The county-run shelter at 351 S.W. Seventh St. opened Sunday to provide unhoused people with a place to stay overnight. Guests check in at 6 p.m. and check out at 7 a.m. the next day. The first night 14 people and seven pets stayed the night, more than twice the number as last year’s opening night.

However, the city will not be opening its beleaguered Lincoln City location. In 2024, the county decided not to remodel its warehouse-like building in the Oceanlake area and opted to buy and remodel a building in a commercial zone along U.S. Highway 101. That building was closed for much of 2025 because of the remodeling and a permit issue and people seeking shelter had the option of taking a van ride to Newport.

The building will not be used this winter season and instead people seeking shelter in Lincoln City will be bused to the Newport shelter. County officials did not say why the Lincoln City shelter will not be operating.

Chantelle Estess, who had been in charge of the shelter program since the county and partners launched it in 2023, was put on administrative leave last spring and has since been terminated. Jennifer Beckner is now the program’s interim program manager.

“Winter can be especially challenging for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” Beckner said in a news release from the county. “The winter shelter is more than a place to sleep. It’s a place where people can find warmth, kindness, and connection during some of the most difficult months of the year.”

As the shelter opens for the season, community members are encouraged to get involved through volunteering, donating needed supplies, or supporting local organizations working to address homelessness in Lincoln County, according to the release.

In addition to providing overnight shelter, the program helps connect guests with community resources and support services. Last year, a volunteer doctor visited the shelter once a week. The shelter runs seasonally and will close April 30.

— Lincoln Chronicle staff