Lincoln neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to kids’ gear. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Free moving boxes, all sizes, plus wardrobe boxes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sun City Lincoln Hills I, Lincoln, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re packing up a home or doing a big clean-out, these free moving boxes can save you a lot of money. The poster has all sizes and wardrobe boxes you can hang clothes in. Pickup is in Sun City Lincoln; contact Andy at (310) 977-5152 to arrange a time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Grandfather clock

Condition: Not stated

Location: Virginiatown/HungryHollow, Lincoln, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic grandfather clock available for free. A nice find if you like traditional home decor or want a statement piece for your living room or entryway. Check the listing for any size or condition notes and message the poster with questions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pink children’s scooter

Details: Pink with colorful handlebar and three wheels

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lincoln Crossing, Lincoln, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun three-wheel scooter for kids, with a bright pink body and colorful handlebar. Great for short rides around the neighborhood or park. The three-wheel design can be easier for younger children to balance on.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lincoln tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.