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🏛️ WPUSD Nov. 17 Meeting: Contracts, Courses, Solar & More
🏛️ WPUSD Nov. 17 Board Meeting: Contracts, Courses, and Solar
The Western Placer Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The meeting is at the WPUSD District Office/City Hall Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 600 Sixth Street, Lincoln, CA 95648.
Meeting times and access
- 5:00 p.m. – Meeting opens, roll call, and public comment on closed session items
- 5:05 p.m. – Closed session in the 4th Floor Overlook Room
- Labor negotiations conference
- Personnel matters: public employee employment, discipline, dismissal, or release
- 6:00 p.m. – Open session in the 3rd Floor Conference Room
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Report on any actions from closed session
- Explanation of how public comment will work
The meeting is open to the public. People who want to speak must do so in person during the public comment times.
WPUSD encourages participation by people with disabilities. Anyone needing accommodations should contact the Office of the Superintendent at (916) 645-6350 at least 48 hours before the meeting. All open-session agenda documents are available at the district office, 600 Sixth Street, Fourth Floor, Lincoln, CA 95648.
District focus areas for 2026–2027
The Board’s objectives are grouped into four parts:
- Effective Governance and Business Practices
- Academic Excellence
- College and Career Readiness
- Safety and Engagement
Special recognition and consent agenda
Open session will include a “Hero” recognition for an employee or student.
The consent agenda (one combined vote) includes:
- Classified Personnel Report
- Ratifying contracts with:
- Dorian Studio
- Solution Tree
- Crusader Fence Company
- Celebrations Event Rentals
- CDW Government LLC
- Resolution 26/27.22 on Qualified Temporary Athletic Coaches
- 2026 School Plan for Student Achievement (SPSAs)
- Contract with Turnitin, LLC for 2026–2027
Travel and field trips:
- Out-of-state travel for GEMS and Lincoln High School to the National Principal’s Conference in Tampa, Florida
- Overnight field trip for Twelve Bridges Middle School to the Heritage Festival in Anaheim in 2026–2027
- Overnight MFE / ALA Conference trip for Lincoln High School
Donations:
- HUB with multiple sponsors
- Corporate sponsorship for LHS Track and Field from ARB Construction
- Corporate sponsorship for TBHS Track and Field from Waffle Shop
Reports, action items, and discussions
Reports will come from Student Board Members, Trustees, employee groups, and the Superintendent. A public hearing slot is reserved (topic not listed).
Action items:
- Side Letter between WPUSD and WPTA on CTSO Advisor Stipends
- New Twelve Bridges High School courses:
- DE DFST 0004 American Sign Language 4
- DE Hist C1002 2027–28–Hladun
- DE Hist C1001 2027–28–Hladun
- Policy/Bylaw updates:
- BP 3100 “Budget”
- Setting the Annual Organizational Meeting
Information and discussion items:
- SitelogIQ Solar Update
- Enterprise Committee discussion
There will also be public comment for items not on the agenda, time to suggest future agenda items and note upcoming meetings, and then adjournment.
More Info: https://www.wpusd.org/fs/resource-manager/view/db4...
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