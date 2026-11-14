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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lincoln — Furniture, Moving Supplies & More
Here are some handy free items available around Lincoln, CA right now. From moving supplies to comfy furniture, your neighbors are giving away useful things if you can pick them up.
FREE Packing Paper & Boxes
What it is: Large pile of packing paper and cardboard boxes.
Details:
- Great for moving or storage
- Mix of boxes and loose packing paper
- All items are free
Location: Twelve Bridges Village, Lincoln, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup notes: Must pick up in Lincoln — Twelve Bridges area only. No delivery.
Comfortable Sofa with Matching Chair and Ottoman
What it is: Sofa, matching chair, and ottoman set.
Details:
- Described as comfortable
- Matching pieces, good for a living room or family room
- One-story home, so no stairs inside for pickup
Location: Sun City Lincoln Hills II–IV, Lincoln, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup notes: You must pick up from the home; bring help if you need it for lifting.
Black & Decker Trimmer and Blower Set
What it is: Black & Decker trimmer and blower combo with accessories.
Details:
- Includes trimmer, blower, two batteries, charger, and extra line spool
- Best for smaller yards or areas, not large acreage
- Owner wants it to go to someone who will use it, not resell it
Location: Verdera, Lincoln, CA (local meetup offered in Rocklin)
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup notes: Will do a local meetup in Rocklin; coordinate with the poster through Nextdoor.
Free Bookcase
What it is: IKEA bookcase in used but good condition.
Details:
- Size: 59" W x 35" H x 15 1/2" D
- From a pet- and smoke-free home
- Good for books, decor, or storage bins
Location: Lincoln, CA (exact address via Facebook Messenger)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Pickup notes: Must be able to pick up in Lincoln and load it yourself.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Patterned Manual Recliner Chair
What it is: Manual recliner chair with a colorful pattern.
Details:
- Comfortable recliner
- Colorful geometric pattern that can add a pop of color to a living room
- Great as a reading chair or TV chair
Location: Sun City Lincoln Hills II–IV, Lincoln, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup notes: Pickup only; contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange time and exact address.
Free items in Lincoln tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head over.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.