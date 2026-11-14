Here are some handy free items available around Lincoln, CA right now. From moving supplies to comfy furniture, your neighbors are giving away useful things if you can pick them up.

What it is: Large pile of packing paper and cardboard boxes.

Details:

Great for moving or storage

or Mix of boxes and loose packing paper

All items are free

Location: Twelve Bridges Village, Lincoln, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup notes: Must pick up in Lincoln — Twelve Bridges area only. No delivery.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Sofa, matching chair, and ottoman set.

Details:

Described as comfortable

Matching pieces, good for a living room or family room

One-story home, so no stairs inside for pickup

Location: Sun City Lincoln Hills II–IV, Lincoln, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup notes: You must pick up from the home; bring help if you need it for lifting.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Black & Decker trimmer and blower combo with accessories.

Details:

Includes trimmer , blower , two batteries , charger , and extra line spool

, , , , and Best for smaller yards or areas , not large acreage

, not large acreage Owner wants it to go to someone who will use it, not resell it

Location: Verdera, Lincoln, CA (local meetup offered in Rocklin)

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup notes: Will do a local meetup in Rocklin; coordinate with the poster through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: IKEA bookcase in used but good condition.

Details:

Size: 59" W x 35" H x 15 1/2" D

From a pet- and smoke-free home

Good for books, decor, or storage bins

Location: Lincoln, CA (exact address via Facebook Messenger)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Pickup notes: Must be able to pick up in Lincoln and load it yourself.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

What it is: Manual recliner chair with a colorful pattern.

Details:

Comfortable recliner

Colorful geometric pattern that can add a pop of color to a living room

that can add a pop of color to a living room Great as a reading chair or TV chair

Location: Sun City Lincoln Hills II–IV, Lincoln, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup notes: Pickup only; contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange time and exact address.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Lincoln tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.