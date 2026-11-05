FieldHaven Holiday Faire set for Nov. 14 in Lincoln

The FieldHaven Holiday Faire will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 AM–2 PM at FieldHaven Marketplace, 454 F Street, downtown Lincoln, with FREE admission and cat and kitten adoptions starting at 11 AM. The event will feature holiday shopping from local makers (including Arjun's Cat Hats, Auburn Cookie Co., Banjo Bear Creations, Cotton & Pigment, Pawsitive Candle Co., Rustic Rooster Design, Sweet Bee Studio Design and more), hot drinks and a bake sale, holiday crafts and face painting, and live keyboard music by Tay Bridges, with all visits helping support FieldHaven Feline Center’s work for cats and kittens. Full event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/4441433109445032/

This content is adapted from materials provided by FieldHaven Feline Center