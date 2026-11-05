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FieldHaven Feline Center seeking cat food donations
FieldHaven Feline Center in Lincoln is asking for donations of dry and wet cat food for both kittens and adult cats, with drop-offs accepted at 590 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648 (new shelter) and 454 F Street, Lincoln, CA 95648 (FieldHaven Marketplace). Preferred brands include Purina ONE (poultry flavors, dry and wet, adult and kitten), Purina Friskies Pate Style (poultry flavors), Weruva Kitten Chicken Breast Formula in a Hydrating Purée, and Royal Canin Mother & Babycat, but other good-quality name brands are also welcome. A full wish list of food, shelter supplies, and other essentials is available here: Full wish list.
This content is adapted from materials provided by FieldHaven Feline Center
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