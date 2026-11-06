Young Lincoln cat Buggy needs new home

FieldHaven Feline Center is helping share that Buggy, a neutered male cat about 1 year old, is looking for an adoptive home in Lincoln, CA after being taken in by a family that cannot keep more pets. Buggy is described as very affectionate, playful, and talkative, does not like being alone, and gets along well with both cats and dogs, so a home with other pets and lots of company is preferred. This is a courtesy listing and Buggy is not in FieldHaven’s care; anyone interested in adopting him or asking questions should contact Alexis directly at (510) 807-4323 or Alize062312@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by FieldHaven Feline Center