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Lincoln

Young Lincoln cat Buggy needs new home

8 days ago
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FieldHaven Feline Center is helping share that Buggy, a neutered male cat about 1 year old, is looking for an adoptive home in Lincoln, CA after being taken in by a family that cannot keep more pets. Buggy is described as very affectionate, playful, and talkative, does not like being alone, and gets along well with both cats and dogs, so a home with other pets and lots of company is preferred. This is a courtesy listing and Buggy is not in FieldHaven’s care; anyone interested in adopting him or asking questions should contact Alexis directly at (510) 807-4323 or Alize062312@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by FieldHaven Feline Center

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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