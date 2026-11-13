Limon’s travel stops are busy, and that means steady work for folks who like to keep places clean, safe, and running smooth.

Right now there are multiple janitorial maintenance openings at the same employer, listed on different job boards.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J Location: Limon, CO

Pay: $15.40 – $24.15 per hour

Type: Full-time

Keep the travel center looking sharp by cleaning restrooms and showers, handling towels, doing light repairs, and taking out trash. This role stands out for weekly pay, free daily meals, a 15¢ fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time staff, PTO, family leave, and a 401(k), plus chances to learn other roles in the store.

Same job is also posted here if you prefer: LinkedIn listing #2

Indeed listing

If this looks like a fit, don’t wait—apply through the site you like best and get your name in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.