Lima’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with national brands and niche shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about working with customer accounts: calling on past-due accounts, setting daily collection goals, and sometimes helping with sales and deliveries. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift heavy items with a dolly, and be comfortable working between 9 am and 8 pm.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1330

Location: 2450 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll help customers with their prescriptions and health needs in the in-store pharmacy. This job comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for eligible programs).

Employer: Curaleaf

Location: 2151 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week, weekends preferred)

Pay: $15/hour + tips

Be the face of a cannabis retail shop, helping customers choose products, running the register, and keeping the store stocked and tidy. Good fit if you enjoy a fast-paced, people-focused environment and are comfortable working evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Petco

Location: Lima, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $13 – $22/hour (start rate $15/hour)

Perfect if you love animals and customer service. You’ll care for pets and aquatic life, keep habitats clean, help customers pick the right products, and handle register transactions in a busy pet retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.