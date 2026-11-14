Lima’s got a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotel housekeeping to night-shift maintenance and mobile car care. Good options if you like staying active and seeing the results of your work.

Employer: ALPLA Group

ALPLA Group Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time, salaried (night shift)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the PM and maintenance team in a modern manufacturing plant, handling preventive maintenance, repairs, spare parts, and contractor oversight. Role is ideal if you have mechanical/engineering experience and at least 3 years of supervisory work and want strong benefits, training, and growth in a global company.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Lima, OH (travel to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars on the go at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Good fit if you already own detailing equipment, like working independently, and enjoy seeing cars shine when you’re done.

Employer: GF Hotels and Resorts (Holiday Inn & Suites Lima)

(Holiday Inn & Suites Lima) Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time (hotel)

Full-time (hotel) Salary: $15/hour

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean, stocked, and welcoming—making beds, cleaning bathrooms, restocking amenities, and reporting maintenance issues. Comes with health insurance, PTO, and ongoing learning, great if you have prior hotel or similar experience and enjoy guest-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or duty details that make it a better fit than it sounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.