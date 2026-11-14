Lima’s food scene is busy and still growing, and a few solid hospitality roles are open right now. If you like fast pace, people time, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$20.75/hour (initial hiring range, based on experience and location)

(initial hiring range, based on experience and location) Why it’s appealing: Well-known national brand with weekly pay, monthly bonus potential, and a big list of benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, 8 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym program, and more. You’ll support daily restaurant operations, lead shifts, and coach crew members while keeping service and food quality on point.

Note: This same Restaurant Manager role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s one opening listed in two places.

Employer: Towne Park

Towne Park Location: Lima, OH (servicing Downtown Cleveland Hilton)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10–$15/hour + about $8–$12/hour in tips (cash tips daily)

(cash tips daily) Why it’s appealing: Front-of-house role for people who like guest contact and staying active. You’ll help lead the valet team, park and retrieve cars, and support hotel guests, with all shifts available and access to medical benefits and 401(k) (eligibility varies by hours and role).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.