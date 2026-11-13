Lima has a steady need for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and know your way around town, these transportation gigs are worth a look.

Employer: Marimor Industries, Inc

Marimor Industries, Inc Location: Lima, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Drive adults with disabilities to and from home, day programs, community jobs, and outings. Great if you’re patient, know Allen County roads, can work days, nights, and weekends, and want steady part-time hours without a CDL.

Employer: Rumpke

Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time (CDL required)

Full-time (CDL required) Pay: Not listed

Haul roll‑off containers for a major waste and recycling company. Good fit if you have at least a Class B CDL, don’t mind physical work and outdoor weather, and want a stable route with chances for overtime, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Accurate Courier Services

Accurate Courier Services Location: Lima, OH

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~9am–6pm

Pay: Not listed

Pick up and deliver medical specimens and supplies on a dedicated daytime route. Ideal if you have your own insured vehicle, a clean driving record, a smartphone with GPS, and like working solo with clear deadlines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like routes and hours can often be worked out with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.