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🚌 Lima, Ohio Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Lima has a steady need for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and know your way around town, these transportation gigs are worth a look.
Community Placement Driver – NON‑CDL (Part‑Time)
- Employer: Marimor Industries, Inc
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Drive adults with disabilities to and from home, day programs, community jobs, and outings. Great if you’re patient, know Allen County roads, can work days, nights, and weekends, and want steady part-time hours without a CDL.
CDL Roll Off Driver
- Employer: Rumpke
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Full-time (CDL required)
- Pay: Not listed
Haul roll‑off containers for a major waste and recycling company. Good fit if you have at least a Class B CDL, don’t mind physical work and outdoor weather, and want a stable route with chances for overtime, nights, and weekends.
Medical Courier – Independent Contractor
- Employer: Accurate Courier Services
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~9am–6pm
- Pay: Not listed
Pick up and deliver medical specimens and supplies on a dedicated daytime route. Ideal if you have your own insured vehicle, a clean driving record, a smartphone with GPS, and like working solo with clear deadlines.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like routes and hours can often be worked out with the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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