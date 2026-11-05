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Lima
Hero Day lowers weekday admission prices
4 days ago
Hero Day is lowering weekday admission prices now through November 25, 2026. On the listed weekdays, admission is $9.95 when you bring back your Hero Day socks, or $11.95 total if you need new socks. The offer is valid weekdays only on these days:
- Lima: Thursdays and Fridays
- Piqua: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays
Show the offer at check-in to receive the special price.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hero Day
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