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Lima

Hero Day lowers weekday admission prices

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcLl0_1GobpXdx00

Hero Day is lowering weekday admission prices now through November 25, 2026. On the listed weekdays, admission is $9.95 when you bring back your Hero Day socks, or $11.95 total if you need new socks. The offer is valid weekdays only on these days:

  • Lima: Thursdays and Fridays
  • Piqua: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Show the offer at check-in to receive the special price.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hero Day

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