Hero Day lowers weekday admission prices

Hero Day is lowering weekday admission prices now through November 25, 2026. On the listed weekdays, admission is $9.95 when you bring back your Hero Day socks, or $11.95 total if you need new socks. The offer is valid weekdays only on these days:

Lima : Thursdays and Fridays

: Piqua: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Show the offer at check-in to receive the special price.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hero Day