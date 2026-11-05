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🍽️ Lima, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lima’s food and hospitality scene is steady and hiring, from hospitals to hotels to country clubs. If you like working with people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.
Dietary Aide – St. Rita's Medical Center
- Employer: HHS at Bon Secours Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Help patients choose meals, deliver trays, and keep food service running smoothly in a hospital setting. Offers flexible schedules, benefits (medical, dental, 401k, PTO), and chances to grow if you like healthcare and customer service.
Server – Shawnee Country Club
- Employer: Shawnee Country Club
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Upscale, member-focused serving role with a big focus on personalized service and fine dining skills. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of serving experience, enjoy a polished environment, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Housekeeping Manager – Howard Johnson Hotel
- Employer: Howard Johnson Hotel
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $21.00/hour
Lead the housekeeping team, handle scheduling, inventory, and staff, and keep guest rooms and public areas spotless. Great if you have housekeeping experience and want a supervisor role with steady hours and an employee discount.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—good local spots don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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