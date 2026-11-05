🛒 Lima, OH Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Lima’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from fast food to fashion to tech sales. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hr starting, with potential raises in the first year

Front-of-house role taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining area clean. Entry-level with no experience required, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and chances to move up into trainer and back-of-house roles.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a neighborhood Dollar General: hiring and training staff, managing inventory, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have retail management experience, want benefits (health, 401(k), paid leave), and like owning the results of your store.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.60/hr base + commission (target $9,360/year); potential to earn up to $22.50/hr with incentives mentioned

In-store role selling internet, TV, and mobile services while hitting sales goals. Great if you’re tech-comfortable, competitive, and want commission, strong benefits, and discounted/free Spectrum services.

Employer: Buckle

Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time (retail leadership)

Pay: $17–$20/hr (base + commission estimate)

Fashion-forward role helping lead the sales floor, style guests, and support store management. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and big clothing discounts, ideal if you love retail and want a path into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.