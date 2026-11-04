🛒 Lima, OH Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Lima’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want temp work, part-time, or a full-time lead role. Here are a few good picks if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time or part-time (entry-level sales)

Full-time or part-time (entry-level sales) Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour

Help DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers, and keep the store stocked and organized. Good fit if you enjoy cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs often, and can work a mix of days, evenings, and weekends.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so check whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Lima, OH (college campus store)

(college campus store) Type: Temporary , up to ~90 days, varied hours

, up to ~90 days, varied hours Pay: Not listed

Short-term campus job helping students and faculty find books, supplies, and school gear. You’ll run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store tidy—nice option if you want flexible, seasonal work and a campus vibe.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Lima, OH

Type: Full-time, leadership

Pay: $15.50–$17.80/hour starting range

Hands-on lead role running the center of the store—training the team, handling inventory and audits, and stepping in as part of the leadership crew. Comes with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.