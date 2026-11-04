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🛒 Lima, OH Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer Service Roles
Lima’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want temp work, part-time, or a full-time lead role. Here are a few good picks if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.
Salesperson (Auto Parts)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Full-time or part-time (entry-level sales)
- Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour
Help DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers, and keep the store stocked and organized. Good fit if you enjoy cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs often, and can work a mix of days, evenings, and weekends.
Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so check whichever site you prefer.
Campus Store Team Member – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
- Location: Lima, OH (college campus store)
- Type: Temporary, up to ~90 days, varied hours
- Pay: Not listed
Short-term campus job helping students and faculty find books, supplies, and school gear. You’ll run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store tidy—nice option if you want flexible, seasonal work and a campus vibe.
Center Store Manager
- Employer: Casey’s
- Location: Lima, OH
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Pay: $15.50–$17.80/hour starting range
Hands-on lead role running the center of the store—training the team, handling inventory and audits, and stepping in as part of the leadership crew. Comes with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.