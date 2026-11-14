undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Lillington Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You
Lillington has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Harnett County Animal Shelter and are looking for families to grow up with.
Ana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (910) 814-2952
Ana is a tiny gray/blue girl who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and loved. Call the shelter to ask about her vetting, vaccines, and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (910) 814-2952
Alice is another sweet gray/blue baby who would love a cozy bed and a family to call her own. The shelter can share details on her health checks and adoption costs.
👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Andrew
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (910) 814-2952
Andrew is a handsome all-black boy, still very young and ready to learn that people mean love and safety. Ask the shelter about his vet care and what’s included in his adoption.
👉 Meet Andrew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adrian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (910) 814-2952
Adrian is a gray/blue baby boy who needs a safe place to grow, play, and nap in sunny windows. The shelter can tell you more about his medical care and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Adrian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abigail
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (910) 814-2952
Abigail is a baby black kitten who’s ready for a fresh start with a caring family. Contact the shelter to learn about her vaccinations, spay status, and adoption details.
👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sam
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (910) 814-2952
Sam is an orange/red baby boy who would love toys, treats, and a family to grow up with. The shelter can share more about his health and what’s included in his adoption.
👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Harnett County Animal Shelter at (910) 814-2952 and ask about these little ones. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.