Lillington has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Harnett County Animal Shelter and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 814-2952

Ana is a tiny gray/blue girl who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and loved. Call the shelter to ask about her vetting, vaccines, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 814-2952

Alice is another sweet gray/blue baby who would love a cozy bed and a family to call her own. The shelter can share details on her health checks and adoption costs.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 814-2952

Andrew is a handsome all-black boy, still very young and ready to learn that people mean love and safety. Ask the shelter about his vet care and what’s included in his adoption.

👉 Meet Andrew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 814-2952

Adrian is a gray/blue baby boy who needs a safe place to grow, play, and nap in sunny windows. The shelter can tell you more about his medical care and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Adrian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 814-2952

Abigail is a baby black kitten who’s ready for a fresh start with a caring family. Contact the shelter to learn about her vaccinations, spay status, and adoption details.

👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Harnett County Animal Shelter

Phone: (910) 814-2952

Sam is an orange/red baby boy who would love toys, treats, and a family to grow up with. The shelter can share more about his health and what’s included in his adoption.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Harnett County Animal Shelter at (910) 814-2952 and ask about these little ones. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.