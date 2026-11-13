📅 Family Pinecone Bird Feeder Craft – Drop-In

Bring the family to the Main Library Youth Makerspace (455 McKinney Pkwy, Lillington) on Friday, November 13, 2026, anytime between 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Kids and adults can make a pinecone bird feeder to hang outside as the weather cools down. This is a self-guided, drop-in activity for all ages.

Cost: 💲 Free

💲 Registration: Not required – supplies and seats are first come, first served

– Location: Main Library Youth Makerspace, Harnett County Main Library

Photos or video may be taken during the event and used for library promotion.

If you have accessibility needs or concerns, please contact the library before the program so they can help make your visit comfortable.