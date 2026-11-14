Lilburn has a nice mix of local and OTR driving work right now. If you like being on the road, there are options here from pizza runs to cross‑country routes.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Lilburn, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas around town, keep customers happy, and be the face of the Domino’s brand. You’ll need your own insured car, a clean driving record, and be ready to stay on your feet and move fast.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

Location: Lilburn, GA (OTR – West Coast to Midwest)

Type: Full-time, OTR company driver

Salary: Average $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160/year)

Long‑haul, no‑touch freight with strong pay, steady miles (about 2,500–2,800/week), and newer Freightliner Cascadias. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and quarterly safety bonuses if you qualify.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #2121 – 4264 US Hwy 29, Lilburn, GA 30047

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive box and flat‑bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to local customers, with steady hours and in‑store support work when you’re not on the road. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want a stable role with a big, well‑known company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you. And if you apply, do it soon; good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.