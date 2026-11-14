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🏥 Lilburn Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings, PTs Up to $95K+
Lilburn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinic work to in‑home care. If you’re licensed and patient‑focused, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Dental Hygienist – Family Practice
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a patient-focused, family-friendly dental practice providing cleanings, periodontal therapy, X‑rays, and oral cancer screenings. Great if you love education, prevention, and modern dental tech in a team setting.
Dental Hygienist – Family Practice Setting
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on hygiene role with preventive and periodontal care, radiographs, and patient education. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, big on infection control, and enjoy working with patients of all ages.
CNA, PCA or Experienced Caregiver (Bilingual Needed)
- Employer: Not listed (homecare team)
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a homecare team helping patients with daily activities, comfort, and safety. They’re specifically looking for a bilingual CNA, PCA, or caregiver, so this is a strong fit if you speak another language and enjoy one‑on‑one care.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN also available)
- Salary: Estimated $80,000–$95,000+
Outpatient ortho role with competitive pay, bonuses, loan repayment help, 100% employer-paid medical option, 401(k) match, PTO, and CEU support. Great for new grads or experienced PTs who want mentorship, growth, and less paperwork.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or flexible schedules they don’t always headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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