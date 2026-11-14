Lilburn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinic work to in‑home care. If you’re licensed and patient‑focused, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Lilburn, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a patient-focused, family-friendly dental practice providing cleanings, periodontal therapy, X‑rays, and oral cancer screenings. Great if you love education, prevention, and modern dental tech in a team setting.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Lilburn, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hygiene role with preventive and periodontal care, radiographs, and patient education. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, big on infection control, and enjoy working with patients of all ages.

Employer: Not listed (homecare team)

Not listed (homecare team) Location: Lilburn, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a homecare team helping patients with daily activities, comfort, and safety. They’re specifically looking for a bilingual CNA, PCA, or caregiver, so this is a strong fit if you speak another language and enjoy one‑on‑one care.

Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Lilburn, GA

Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN also available)

(part-time & PRN also available) Salary: Estimated $80,000–$95,000+

Outpatient ortho role with competitive pay, bonuses, loan repayment help, 100% employer-paid medical option, 401(k) match, PTO, and CEU support. Great for new grads or experienced PTs who want mentorship, growth, and less paperwork.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or flexible schedules they don’t always headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.