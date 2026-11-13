Lilburn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like one-on-one care. If you’re patient, kind, and ready to learn, there are solid options here.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Lilburn, GA

Pay: $19–$25 per hour

Type: Likely full/part-time (not stated), paid training

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. No experience is required—you get paid 40-hour training and they cover your RBT certification, plus early access to wages and a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Note: The "Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)" posting from Centria is the same role with the same details, just listed under a second title.

Employer: Del Mar Healthcare

Location: Listed in Lilburn, GA ; client is in Winder, GA (in-home care)

Listed in ; client is in (in-home care) Pay: $39–$50 per hour

Type: Contract, PRN

Provide one-on-one nursing care to a child or young person (under 21) in their home. This role offers a flexible schedule, weekly direct-deposit pay, and the chance to build a close, ongoing relationship with one family.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—healthcare employers often have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.