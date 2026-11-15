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👔 Lihue Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
Lihue has a few solid paths right now if you’re ready to step into (or grow into) leadership. These roles mix hands-on work with real responsibility and clear growth.
Management Trainee (Lihue International Airport)
- Employer: SIXT
- Location: Lihue, HI (Lihue International Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.68/hour + performance-based bonus
12-month global Management Trainee program that fast-tracks you into a guaranteed leadership role with SIXT anywhere in the U.S. You’ll rotate through sales, customer service, fleet and performance management, work closely with branch and area leaders, and may use a company car after completing the program.
Branch Manager
- Employer: Bank of Hope
- Location: Lihue, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $85,000/year + bonus + benefits
Lead the Lihue branch with a mix of sales, community outreach, and day-to-day operations. You’ll manage staff, drive new business, ensure strong customer service, and keep the branch compliant with banking rules—ideal if you have 7+ years in banking and 5+ years in management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more local openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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