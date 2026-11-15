Lihue has a few solid paths right now if you’re ready to step into (or grow into) leadership. These roles mix hands-on work with real responsibility and clear growth.

Employer: SIXT

SIXT Location: Lihue, HI (Lihue International Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.68/hour + performance-based bonus

12-month global Management Trainee program that fast-tracks you into a guaranteed leadership role with SIXT anywhere in the U.S. You’ll rotate through sales, customer service, fleet and performance management, work closely with branch and area leaders, and may use a company car after completing the program.

Employer: Bank of Hope

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $85,000/year + bonus + benefits

Lead the Lihue branch with a mix of sales, community outreach, and day-to-day operations. You’ll manage staff, drive new business, ensure strong customer service, and keep the branch compliant with banking rules—ideal if you have 7+ years in banking and 5+ years in management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more local openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.