Lihue’s safety and security scene is busy right now, especially around the airport and resorts. If you like helping people feel safe while keeping things calm and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lihue, HI (airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.50/hour

Schedule: Wed & Sat, 2:00 PM – 11:00 PM

You’ll do unarmed patrols around the airport, keep an eye on terminals and parking, and help travelers with questions and concerns. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security experience, can pass background/drug checks, and want steady evening shifts with room to pick up extra hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lihue, HI (airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $38.00/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

This is an armed patrol role for experienced law enforcement pros with 2+ years post-academy in the U.S. You’ll handle vehicle and foot patrols, respond to incidents, and work closely with airport and law enforcement partners on busy overnight shifts.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Casual/part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll patrol a luxury resort, respond to guest issues and emergencies, and help keep the property safe and calm. Nice option if you want a hospitality setting and like mixing guest service with security work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.