Lihue’s hospitality scene is busy, and hotels are staffing up for food and beverage pros. If you’ve got restaurant or kitchen experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily restaurant operations at a luxury resort, coach the team on the floor, and keep service and quality high. This role is great if you have prior restaurant or hotel supervisor experience and want strong travel perks, PTO, health benefits, and career growth with a global brand.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $80,000/year, higher possible based on experience

Support the Executive Chef running day-to-day kitchen operations, training cooks, and keeping food quality and sanitation on point. This is a solid step-up role if you have 3+ years in a similar position, want strong benefits (health, 401k, paid leave, hotel discounts), and like working in an ‘ohana-focused, aloha-driven culture.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your resume while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.