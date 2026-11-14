Lihue has some solid front-line jobs right now, from parking and paint sales to banking and pet care. Good mix of entry-level roles and spots with training and benefits.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time (weeknights & weekends)

Pay: $19.00/hour

Handle cash and electronic payments for parking customers, greet guests, and keep your area tidy and safe. No diploma or experience needed, on-the-job training and a benefits package make this a strong entry role.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help DIYers and pros pick the right paint and coatings, run the POS, and keep shelves stocked and the store clean. Good fit if you like talking with people, learning products, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Location: 4454 Nuhou St, Lihue, HI 96766

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay Range: $10.00 – $21.50/hour (depends on experience & local rules)

Ten-week paid training program where you learn bathing, drying, nail trims, and more while working with experienced groomers. Great if you love animals and want a path into pet grooming with benefits, discounts, and growth options.

Employer: Garden Island Federal Credit Union

Location: Lihue, HI 96766 (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $20.25/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, insurance, and more

Serve members at the teller window, handle deposits and withdrawals, balance your cash drawer, and answer account questions. Good for someone with cash-handling or customer service experience who wants steady hours and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.