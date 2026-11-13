Lihue has some solid transportation roles right now, especially if you like staying on island and being active on the job. Most of these let you be home every day and build steady experience.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~7am–5pm

Pay: $27.05–$38.16/hour (listed range; notes say $27.05/hour for this role)

Drive FedEx vehicles, deliver and pick up packages, and cover different routes around the island. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, working face-to-face with customers, and must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license and able to pass a DOT medical exam.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00am–3:30pm + overtime as needed

Pay: Starting at $27/hour (role is bonus/incentive eligible)

Home every night with no nights or weekends. You’ll deliver materials, help load/unload, and support basic warehouse tasks. Must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license, able to lift 50 lbs, follow DOT rules, and maintain a DOT medical card.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Location: LIH – Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time, all shifts (days, nights, weekends, holidays, on-call)

Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on airport job working around aircraft: fueling/defueling, towing, baggage and cargo handling, and guiding planes in and out. You must be a Hawaii resident, 18+ with a valid driver’s license, able to lift 50 lbs, pass background/drug checks, and work outdoors in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation skills transfer well, and local experience is a big plus on Kauai.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.