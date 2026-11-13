Lihue’s tourism and travel scene is busy, which means steady customer service work—especially around the airport and local attractions.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation Location: Lihue, HI (LIH Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at a private aviation facility, greeting high-profile clients and corporate flight crews. Fast-paced, airport-based job where you handle reservations, fuel transactions, and work closely with pilots and ground crew.

Employer: EDS Service Solutions

Location: Lihue Airport (LIH), HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 per hour, weekly pay

Active, on-your-feet customer service job helping travelers through the rental and return process. You’ll greet customers, handle paperwork, answer questions, and sometimes help clean and prep vehicles—great if you like staying busy and working outdoors.

Employer: Kipu Ranch Adventures

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time, Commission (Tue–Fri, 7am–3pm)

(Tue–Fri, 7am–3pm) Salary: $18.00–$28.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Front desk and office role at a well-known eco-adventure tour company on historic Kipu Ranch. You’ll greet guests, handle check-ins and payments, and help with light office tasks and retail—ideal if you enjoy sharing aloha with visitors.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.