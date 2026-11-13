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🛒 Lihue Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Airport & Front Desk Roles
Lihue’s tourism and travel scene is busy, which means steady customer service work—especially around the airport and local attractions.
Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.
Aviation Front Desk Customer Service Representative – Full Time
- Employer: Atlantic Aviation
- Location: Lihue, HI (LIH Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role at a private aviation facility, greeting high-profile clients and corporate flight crews. Fast-paced, airport-based job where you handle reservations, fuel transactions, and work closely with pilots and ground crew.
Customer Service Representative – Rental Cars at LIH Airport
- Employer: EDS Service Solutions
- Location: Lihue Airport (LIH), HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 per hour, weekly pay
Active, on-your-feet customer service job helping travelers through the rental and return process. You’ll greet customers, handle paperwork, answer questions, and sometimes help clean and prep vehicles—great if you like staying busy and working outdoors.
Front Desk Agent – Eco Adventure Tours
- Employer: Kipu Ranch Adventures
- Location: Lihue, HI
- Type: Full-time, Commission (Tue–Fri, 7am–3pm)
- Salary: $18.00–$28.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off
Front desk and office role at a well-known eco-adventure tour company on historic Kipu Ranch. You’ll greet guests, handle check-ins and payments, and help with light office tasks and retail—ideal if you enjoy sharing aloha with visitors.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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