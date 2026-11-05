🚌 Lihue Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Lihue has some solid driving jobs right now, from airport car moving to higher-paying CDL routes. If you like being on the road instead of at a desk, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: Lihue, HI (Store #8533 – 1865 Haleukana St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about local deliveries from the paint store using box and flat-bed trucks. You’ll load orders, run set routes, help in the warehouse, and be the friendly face customers see. Must be 21+, able to lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and be willing to work some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Honsador Lumber

Location: Lihue, HI (Kaua‘i location)

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $31.00–$33.00 per hour (based on experience)

This CDL B job is with one of Hawai‘i’s major building material suppliers. You’ll deliver lumber and materials around the island, keep logs, do basic truck checks, and work steady hours with overtime opportunities, 11 paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave. Requires a Hawaii CDL Class B and a current driving abstract.

Employer: Honsador Lumber

Location: Lihue, HI (Kaua‘i location)

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $34.00–$36.00 per hour (based on experience)

Similar to the CDL B role but for CDL Class A drivers, hauling building materials between locations in Hawai‘i. You’ll secure loads, handle pre/post-trip inspections, and enjoy strong hourly pay, overtime, and union stability. Must have a Hawaii CDL Class A and be ready for a fast-paced, safety-focused job.

Employer: EDS Service Solutions

Location: Lihue Airport, HI

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour, weekly pay

Great fit if you like driving but don’t want a CDL job. You’ll move rental cars around the airport lots, park them, and keep vehicles flowing for travelers. Must be 20+, have a valid U.S. driver’s license, clean record, and be okay working outdoors, PM shifts, and weekends. Includes health, dental, vision, and 401(k) options.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—good driving spots in Lihue tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.