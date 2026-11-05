🏥 Lihue Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Lihue’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to high‑pay travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ohana Pacific Health

Ohana Pacific Health Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm Salary: Not listed (includes $1,000 retention bonus)

Provide professional nursing care to home health patients, managing your own caseload and coordinating services in patients’ homes. This role comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and clear growth paths in a locally owned Hawaii healthcare company.

Employer: Aligned Dental

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Part-time (flexible; full-time option mentioned)

(flexible; full-time option mentioned) Salary: Not listed (percentage of collections with bonus potential)

Join a busy, long‑standing private practice that focuses on comfortable, high‑quality family dentistry. You’ll get mentorship, CE allowance, a strong patient base, and possible relocation help if you’re moving to Kauai.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Locum tenens (contract)

Locum tenens (contract) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm, no call

Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm, Salary: From $375.00 to $500.00 hourly

Split your time between outpatient (about 70%) and inpatient (about 30%) with roughly 15 patients a day and 5–10 consults a week, using EPIC. This assignment includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and ongoing coverage potential, all supported by a dedicated Weatherby consultant.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.