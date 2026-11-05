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Lihue
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Lihue, HI
3 days ago
Lihue’s resort scene is buzzing, and a few solid full-time roles just opened up. If you like ocean views and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Guest Services Relief Agent (Full-Time)
- Employer: Timbers Resorts (Timbers Kaua‘i at Hōkūala)
- Location: Lihue, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role rotates between concierge, bell/valet, and night audit, so every shift is a little different. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, like helping guests with activities and check-ins, and don’t mind a mix of mornings, evenings, and overnights.
Dishwasher (Full-Time)
- Employer: Timbers Company (Timbers Kaua‘i at Hōkūala)
- Location: Lihue, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the resort kitchen running smoothly by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas. Comes with paid time off, employer-sponsored health plans, 401k match, and complimentary golf for you and your immediate family.
Room Attendant – Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Lihue, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help open a new oceanfront Hilton property by keeping guest rooms spotless and welcoming. You’ll get Hilton travel discounts, meals, parking, PTO, and access to strong health and wellness benefits, plus room to grow your career.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—resort jobs here tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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