🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Lihue, HI

Lihue’s resort scene is buzzing, and a few solid full-time roles just opened up. If you like ocean views and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Timbers Resorts (Timbers Kaua‘i at Hōkūala)

Timbers Resorts (Timbers Kaua‘i at Hōkūala) Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role rotates between concierge, bell/valet, and night audit, so every shift is a little different. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, like helping guests with activities and check-ins, and don’t mind a mix of mornings, evenings, and overnights.

Employer: Timbers Company (Timbers Kaua‘i at Hōkūala)

Timbers Company (Timbers Kaua‘i at Hōkūala) Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the resort kitchen running smoothly by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas. Comes with paid time off, employer-sponsored health plans, 401k match, and complimentary golf for you and your immediate family.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help open a new oceanfront Hilton property by keeping guest rooms spotless and welcoming. You’ll get Hilton travel discounts, meals, parking, PTO, and access to strong health and wellness benefits, plus room to grow your career.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—resort jobs here tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.