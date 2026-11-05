🛒 Lihue Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Lihue’s retail scene is busy, and big brands are hiring now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Savings Bank Hawaii

American Savings Bank Hawaii Location: Lihue, HI (Hokulei Village Branch)

(Hokulei Village Branch) Type: Full-time (banking/customer service)

Full-time (banking/customer service) Salary: Not listed

Help customers open accounts, solve banking issues, and match them with the right products. Great if you have 1+ year of sales experience and want a stable, professional role with in-person customer contact; NMLS license is required for mortgage work.

Employer: Walmart #2308

Location: 3-3300 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue, HI 96766

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Greet shoppers, keep shelves stocked, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement (including paint mixing and fabric cutting). Comes with a big-company benefits package, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Target

Location: Lihue, HI

Type: Full-time leadership (hours may vary week to week)

(hours may vary week to week) Pay: $26.00 – $28.00/hour starting, full range $26.00 – $44.20/hour

Lead the Food & Beverage team to keep grocery areas fresh, full, and guest-ready, while coaching team members and sometimes stepping in as a shift leader. Good fit if you enjoy fast-paced retail, want leadership experience, and like the idea of strong health, 401(k), and PTO benefits from a national brand.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.