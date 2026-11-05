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🛒 Lihue Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Lihue’s retail scene is busy, and big brands are hiring now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Personal Banker - Hokulei Village Branch
- Employer: American Savings Bank Hawaii
- Location: Lihue, HI (Hokulei Village Branch)
- Type: Full-time (banking/customer service)
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers open accounts, solve banking issues, and match them with the right products. Great if you have 1+ year of sales experience and want a stable, professional role with in-person customer contact; NMLS license is required for mortgage work.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart #2308
- Location: 3-3300 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue, HI 96766
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Greet shoppers, keep shelves stocked, and help in Hobbies & Home Improvement (including paint mixing and fabric cutting). Comes with a big-company benefits package, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.
Food & Beverage Team Leader (Hourly Grocery Supervisor)
- Employer: Target
- Location: Lihue, HI
- Type: Full-time leadership (hours may vary week to week)
- Pay: $26.00 – $28.00/hour starting, full range $26.00 – $44.20/hour
Lead the Food & Beverage team to keep grocery areas fresh, full, and guest-ready, while coaching team members and sometimes stepping in as a shift leader. Good fit if you enjoy fast-paced retail, want leadership experience, and like the idea of strong health, 401(k), and PTO benefits from a national brand.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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