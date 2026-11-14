You are brushing your teeth on an ordinary morning, and a jolt shoots through your cheek like you touched a live wire. It is over in a second or two. Then it happens again while you are eating lunch, or when a cold wind hits your face on the way to the car.

Pain like that is easy to blame on a bad tooth or a sinus problem, and sometimes that is exactly what it is. But federal health experts say a sudden, shock-like pain on one side of the face can also be a sign of a nerve condition called trigeminal neuralgia, and it most often shows up after 50.

According to MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine’s health site, trigeminal neuralgia is a nerve disorder that causes a stabbing or electric shock-like pain in parts of the face. The pain comes from the trigeminal nerve, which carries feelings of touch and pain from the face, eyes, sinuses and mouth to the brain.

MedlinePlus says the condition usually affects adults over age 50, though it can happen at any age, and women get it more often than men.

The pain has a pattern that sets it apart. MedlinePlus describes very painful, sharp, electric-like spasms that are usually brief. They can come so close together that they seem to last from several seconds to minutes. The pain is usually on only one side of the face, often around the eye, the cheek and the lower part of the face, and the right side is affected more often. Most people do not lose feeling or movement in that part of the face.

What surprises many people is how small the triggers can be. MedlinePlus lists common, everyday activities that can set off an attack:

Talking, smiling, brushing your teeth, chewing, drinking and eating can all do it. So can hot or cold temperatures, touching your face, shaving, wind and putting on makeup.

The library’s health topic page on the condition adds that any vibration on the face, even from talking, can set it off. It also notes that the pain may come and go, disappearing for days or even months. That can make it tempting to wait it out. But the same page says that the longer someone has it, the less often it goes away.

As for the cause, MedlinePlus says it is probably a blood vessel pressing on the trigeminal nerve, one of the largest nerves in the head. Multiple sclerosis or a tumor can also cause it, and an injury to the nerve from facial trauma or oral or sinus surgery is another possibility. In many cases, no exact cause is found.

There is no single test for it, and the health topic page says it can be hard to diagnose because many other conditions cause facial pain. A doctor may order blood work, an MRI of the head or other imaging, and an eye exam to look for a cause, according to MedlinePlus.

The good news is that there are options. MedlinePlus says certain medicines, including anti-seizure drugs and muscle relaxants, can sometimes reduce the pain and how often attacks happen. Nerve block injections can bring faster relief while medicine takes effect, and surgery is an option for some people.

The condition can affect more than comfort. MedlinePlus notes that some people lose weight because they avoid eating to keep from triggering pain, and some pull away from friends when talking brings on attacks.

If you have had sudden, shock-like pain on one side of your face, especially pain set off by chewing, brushing or a breeze, it is worth a call to your doctor or dentist. It helps to write down when the pain started, how long each attack lasts, which side it is on and what seems to trigger it. MedlinePlus advises contacting your provider if you have symptoms or if they get worse.

This article is for general information only and is not medical advice. Talk with your doctor about any symptoms or health concerns. This article was produced with the assistance of AI and fact-checked against the sources cited by LightWave Reports.