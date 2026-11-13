Ron and Patricia Taylor met on a piano bench. She was 18, he was 22, and before long they were playing duets and then married. They stayed together for the next five decades, both working as music educators, in a house in Wilson, North Carolina, where she says almost everything comes in pairs.

Then, in March 2021, Ron was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He lived about another year. He died on April 30, 2022.

“My other half is gone,” Patricia told WRAL 5 On Your Side reporter Keely Arthur in a report that aired in January 2023.

Grief was only the first blow. Patricia said her first statement arrived on May 17, a little more than two weeks after Ron died. It was from Duke Health, for his cancer treatment and end of life care. Then more came, one after another, until the balance reached $178,000 and counting, according to WRAL.

“I was scared. I was frightened,” she said.

Ron had always been the one who could help her figure things out, she told the station. Now she had to do it alone. She called Duke Health several times. The best offer she got, WRAL reported, was a payment plan of $2,472.46 a month for 72 months. That is six years of payments.

She said it would have “wiped me out completely.” So she called the station.

WRAL got her email in August and started talking to Duke Health and the insurers. The Taylors had two policies, one through work and one through Medicare, and the station found that the insurance companies were fighting over which one should pay first. Eventually, according to the report, UnitedHealthcare was named the primary payer and Blue Cross Blue Shield the secondary. With that settled, the claims went back through the system.

It took five more months. Just before Christmas, her first without Ron, Patricia got the news that her forms had been processed and she owed nothing. By then, she said, the balance had grown to $194,000.

“I’m able to keep my savings. I’m able to keep my house,” she said. “I can feel his spirit dancing in my heart.”

The mix-up at the center of her case has a name. Medicare.gov explains that when someone has Medicare and other health insurance, each kind of coverage is a “payer.” The primary payer pays up to the limits of its coverage, then sends the rest to the secondary payer. This order is called coordination of benefits. If the secondary payer does not cover what is left, the patient may be responsible for the rest.

Medicare lists a Benefits Coordination and Recovery Center at 1-855-798-2627 for questions about who pays first or when coverage changes. It also tells people to let doctors and other providers know about any change in their insurance when they get care.

In the WRAL segment, the station said experts estimate that up to 80% of medical bills contain errors. That is the station’s figure, but the advice that came with it is simple. Arthur said the first step is to call and ask for an itemized breakdown of exactly what you are being charged for. If it still looks wrong, keep calling. And she warned against agreeing to a payment plan until you know the bill is accurate.

For anyone handling a spouse’s medical bills after a death, it can help to gather every insurance card, explanation of benefits and statement in one place before calling anyone. Ask each insurer directly which one it considers primary.

Patricia did her homework, and it paid off.

This article is for general information and is not financial or legal advice. The billing details and the error estimate are from WRAL’s January 2023 report; insurance rules vary by plan. This article was produced with the assistance of AI and fact-checked against the sources cited by LightWave Reports.