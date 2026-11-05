A Couple Who Worked for a Charity Their Whole Careers Retired at 54 to a Tiny Island in a Remote Canadian Lake. Then Came the Part Nobody Mentions: "We Retired From Our Jobs, but Not From Work"

Early retirement on a remote island sounds like an escape. For Tracy and John, it also meant a different kind of workday, a long trip to town, and a careful eye on money until Canadian public pensions kick in at 65.

“We decided to retire early,” they said in a tour posted Oct. 25 on the Exploring Alternatives YouTube channel (@ExploringAlternatives). The couple, who also post on their own Off Grid Retirement Island channel, left careers at a charity. “We worked for a charity for our entire careers, and we don’t have pensions,” they said. They retired at 54 and bought a small island in northern British Columbia. “In 2016, we bought the island for $76,000 Canadian,” they said. “The island is 8 acres.”

They show the life in their video on YouTube.

The surprise is not the scenery. It is the labor and the math. “We retired from our jobs, but not from work,” they said. Town is far. “Prince George is a 6-hour round trip,” they said. Winter brings wildlife. “We get wolves coming across the ice in the winter,” they said. On savings, they were frank. “We really only have a couple hundred thousand dollars to get us through until 65,” they said. They built with aging in mind, “with an eye to us being able to age” in place on the island.

That age-65 horizon matches Canada’s public pension system, not U.S. Social Security. The Government of Canada says you must be 65 or older to receive the Old Age Security pension. OAS is a separate benefit from the Canada Pension Plan retirement pension, which also replaces part of income in retirement for people who qualify. For Tracy and John, the years between leaving charity work and turning 65 are a bridge they are funding themselves, while still chopping wood, hauling supplies and maintaining an off-grid home.

Their story is specific: Canadian dollars, no workplace pension, an 8-acre island, and a six-hour loop to the nearest larger city. It is also familiar to anyone who has left a paycheck and discovered that retirement still includes chores, planning and tradeoffs. They do not present the island as a free ride. They present it as a choice that traded one kind of work for another, on purpose.

Canada’s OAS page also notes you can receive the pension even if you never worked or are still working, because eligibility turns on age and residence rules, not on a final paycheck. That matters for a couple who spent whole careers at a charity without a workplace pension. Public benefits at 65 are the floor they planned around, not a bonus on top of a private plan.

A few practical points if you are weighing a big early move:

Separate “retired from the job” from “done with work.” Their line is the whole thesis.

Price the bridge years. They timed the move around reaching OAS and CPP age at 65, with limited savings until then.

Plan for distance. A six-hour round trip changes groceries, medical visits and emergencies.

Build for later, not only for now. They say they designed with aging in place in view.

This article is for general information and is not financial or legal advice. This article was produced with the assistance of AI and fact-checked against the sources cited by LightWave Reports.