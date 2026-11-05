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Lighthouse Point

LHP Farmers' Market returns to Dan Witt Park

5 days ago
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The LHP Farmers' Market will be held on Sunday, November 8 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Dan Witt Park. Residents can shop local vendors and small businesses, enjoy fresh treats and market finds, and take part in free yoga with Liz at 9:30 AM while spending the morning with friends and neighbors.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lighthouse Point Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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