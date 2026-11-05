undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lighthouse Point
LHP Farmers' Market returns to Dan Witt Park
5 days ago
The LHP Farmers' Market will be held on Sunday, November 8 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Dan Witt Park. Residents can shop local vendors and small businesses, enjoy fresh treats and market finds, and take part in free yoga with Liz at 9:30 AM while spending the morning with friends and neighbors.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lighthouse Point Recreation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.