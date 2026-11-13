You probably already know that your email isn't actually all that private, especially if you have a free account with a major service provider like Gmail (Google) or Outlook (Microsoft). But if you are sending sensitive information via email, you can minimize what can be snooped on and by whom using end-to-end encryption, which generally ensures that only the recipient can read your message. Here's what you need to know about email encryption and how to set up an extra layer of privacy.

How email encryption works

As this in-depth explainer from Adaptive Security describes, most emails are encrypted in transit via Transport Layer Security (TLS), which prevents anyone from reading your message as it travels from server to server. However, encryption is temporarily stripped at each server: content is received and processed in plaintext and then re-encrypted when it leaves, meaning it could be read, logged, and distributed by the server provider.

Emails are also typically encrypted at rest—for example, while sitting on Google's servers and in a Gmail recipient's inbox. But this only prevents someone with physical access to the server hardware from reading messages, as Google still holds the encryption key and can access stored data. And, as PCMag points out, Google is scanning your messages to a degree, and it (along with other email providers) can and will hand emails over to law enforcement and government agencies in some cases.

By contrast, with end-to-end encryption (E2EE), emails are readable only on the sender's and recipient's devices, and can be decrypted only with the recipient's private key. They're never translated into plaintext as they pass between and through servers to their destination, meaning that no one—including server providers, hackers, or law enforcement—can view the content. It's worth noting, though, that E2EE is not impenetrable nor a total guarantee of privacy. For example, metadata like subject lines and email addresses may remain in plaintext, and encrypted messages are still susceptible to phishing. Plus, forwarding an encrypted message breaks the encryption.

Still, end-to-end encryption is especially useful when sending sensitive information that may be valuable to bad actors, though if security and privacy are a high priority, you may want to consider it for all of your emails. How you deploy encryption depends on whether you are adding it to your current email or switching to a dedicated provider.

Add third-party encryption to your existing email

If you have an account with a major email provider like Gmail, Outlook, or Apple Mail, you can add a third-party tool that layers an encryption protocol like OpenPGP on top of your existing account. PCMag recommends PreVeil, SecureMyEmail, and Virtru (which is limited to Gmail users in Chrome) for those who want to keep their current emails. Mailvelope is a browser add-on (and therefore a desktop-only tool) available in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, though it can also be installed on other browsers, like Brave, that are built on the same architecture. FlowCrypt integrates with Gmail and Google Workspace on desktop and mobile.

Note that enterprise users of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 have access to true end-to-end encryption without third-party add-ons. Gmail's Confidential mode and Outlook's Encrypt feature, available to all users, are not E2EE equivalents, as Google and Microsoft, respectively, still manage the keys.

Switch to a dedicated encrypted email provider

For those who are willing to start fresh with a new email address (or who have a custom domain), providers like Proton Mail or Tuta offer native end-to-end encryption. The caveat: by default, this is only between users on the same service, so from one Proton user to another. If you want to send an end-to-end encrypted email from Proton to a Gmail user, for example, you have to set up password protection (and share the password via another secure channel) or use a PGP-compatible tool like those listed above. You can also Proton's Gmail integration does allow for end-to-end encryption, but only if both Gmail parties are using the Proton integration.

The bottom line here is that email wasn't designed to be a highly secure form of communication. End-to-end encryption does add a layer of privacy and security if you jump through hoops to set it up, but it's still susceptible to human error and social engineering.