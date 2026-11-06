Today's NYT Connections Hints (and Answer) for Friday, November 6, 2026

If you’re looking for the Connections answer for Friday, November 6, 2026, read on—I’ll share some clues, tips, and strategies, and finally the solutions to all four categories. Along the way, I’ll explain the meanings of the trickier words and we’ll learn how everything fits together. Beware, there are spoilers below for November 6, NYT Connections #1,244! Read on if you want some hints (and then the answer) to today’s Connections game.

If you want an easy way to come back to our Connections hints every day, bookmark this page. (If you play Wordle or Strands, check out our hints for those games, too.)

Below, I’ll give you some oblique hints at today’s Connections answers. And farther down the page, I’ll reveal the themes and the answers. Scroll slowly and take just the hints you need!

The category types in today’s Connections puzzle

Here are spoiler-free hints that describe the type of each category in today’s Connections:

Yellow category - Similar meaning

Green category - Similar meaning

Blue category - Related modifiers

Purple category - Wordplay

Hints for the themes in today’s Connections puzzle

Here are some spoiler-free hints for the groupings in today’s Connections:

Yellow category - Words for the core or innermost essence of something.

Green category - You might keep this kind of key underneath a doormat.

Blue category - They might be used to tow or transport things.

Purple category - They have words related to vision inside.

BEWARE: Spoilers follow for today’s Connections puzzle!

We’re about to give away some of the answers. Scroll slowly if you don’t want the whole thing spoiled. (The full solution is a bit further down.)

A heads up about the tricky parts

BACKUP, MAKEUP, and PICKUP all belong to separate categories.

FABRIC belongs in a sentence like “democracy is part of the FABRIC of the United States.”

WOOLENS ends in a word for something that refracts and focuses light.

Yellow: COMPOSITION

Green: COPY

Blue: KINDS OF TRUCKS

Purple: ENDING IN PARTS OF THE EYE

What are the categories in today’s Connections?DOUBLE BEWARE: THE SOLUTION IS BELOW

Ready to learn the answers to today’s Connections puzzle? I give them all away below.

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections?

The yellow grouping is considered to be the most straightforward. The theme for today’s yellow group is COMPOSITION and the words are: CONSTITUTION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE.

What are the green words in today’s Connections?

The green grouping is supposed to be the second-easiest. The theme for today’s green category is COPY and the words are: BACKUP, EXTRA, REPLACEMENT, SPARE.

What are the blue words in today’s Connections?

The blue grouping is the second-hardest. The theme for today’s blue category is KINDS OF TRUCKS and the words are: FLATBED, PICKUP, SEMI, TANKER.

What are the purple words in today’s Connections?

The purple grouping is considered to be the hardest. The theme for today’s purple category is ENDING IN PARTS OF THE EYE and the words are: HOT ROD, OSIRIS, TRAFFIC CONE, WOOLENS.

How I solved today’s Connections

OSIRIS sticks out to me—that’s an odd one. I wonder if it’s here because it ends in “iris.” Yeah, I think WOOLENS (lens), HOT ROD (rod), and TRAFFIC CONE (cone) probably go with it as words ending with parts of the eyeball. 🟪

EXTRA, BACKUP, REPLACEMENT, and SPARE are all words referring to excess amounts of something. 🟩

MAKEUP, FABRIC, CONSTITUTION, and STRUCTURE are all words describing what something is made of, or what underlies something. 🟨

That leaves PICKUP, SEMI, FLATBED, and TANKER, which are all kinds of trucks. 🟦

How to play Connections

I have a full guide to playing Connections, but here’s a refresher on the rules:

First, find the Connections game either on the New York Times website or in their Games app (formerly the Crossword app). You’ll see a game board with 16 tiles, each with one word or phrase. Your job is to select a group of four tiles that have something in common. Often they are all the same type of thing (for example: RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, and SNOW are all types of wet weather) but sometimes there is wordplay involved (for example, BUCKET, GUEST, TOP TEN, and WISH are all types of lists: bucket list, guest list, and so on).

Select four items and hit the Submit button. If you guessed correctly, the category and color will be revealed. (Yellow is easiest, followed by green, then blue, then purple.) If your guess was incorrect, you’ll get a chance to try again.

You win when you’ve correctly identified all four groups. But if you make four mistakes before you finish, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

How to win Connections

The most important thing to know to win Connections is that the groupings are designed to be tricky. Expect to see overlapping groups. For example, one puzzle seemed to include six breakfast foods: BACON, EGG, PANCAKE, OMELET, WAFFLE, and CEREAL. But BACON turned out to be part of a group of painters along with CLOSE, MUNCH, and WHISTLER, and EGG was in a group of things that come by the dozen (along with JUROR, ROSE, and MONTH). So don’t hit “submit” until you’ve confirmed that your group of four contains only those four things.

If you’re stuck, another strategy is to look at the words that seem to have no connection to the others. If all that comes to mind when you see WHISTLER is the painting nicknamed “Whistler’s Mother,” you might be on to something. When I solved that one, I ended up googling whether there was a painter named Close, because Close didn’t fit any of the obvious themes, either.

Another way to win when you’re stuck is, obviously, to read a few helpful hints–which is why we share these pointers every day. Check back tomorrow for the next puzzle!